AP College Football Poll 2018-19: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP Championship

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Tavien Feaster #28 of the Clemson Tigers celbrates after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With a 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night, the Clemson Tigers earned the No. 1 spot in the final 2018-19 Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Clemson garnered all 61 first-place votes, and the Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fighting Irish rounded out the top five:

1. Clemson Tigers (15-0)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-1)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (12-2)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-1)

6. LSU Tigers (10-3)

T7. Georgia Bulldogs (11-3)

T7. Florida (10-3)

9. Texas (10-4)

10. Washington State (11-2)

*Full Top 25 can be viewed on the Associated Press' official website.

                     

