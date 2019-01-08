AP College Football Poll 2018-19: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP Championship

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With a 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night, the Clemson Tigers earned the No. 1 spot in the final 2018-19 Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Clemson garnered all 61 first-place votes, and the Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fighting Irish rounded out the top five:

1. Clemson Tigers (15-0)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-1)

4. Oklahoma Sooners (12-2)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-1)

6. LSU Tigers (10-3)

T7. Georgia Bulldogs (11-3)

T7. Florida (10-3)

9. Texas (10-4)

10. Washington State (11-2)

*Full Top 25 can be viewed on the Associated Press' official website.

