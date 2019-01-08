Dabo Swinney Earns $250K Bonus for Clemson's Win in CFP Championship vs. Alabama

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney put a second national championship on his resume with a 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night, but a trophy wasn't the only reward he earned for doing so.

According to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Swinney picked up an additional $250,000 by leading his team to the ultimate prize. Berkowitz notes that the coach has now earned $875,000 in bonuses this season, putting him at a total of $2.9 million in bonuses over the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, Alabama head coach Nick Saban finishes the year with $775,000 in bonuses.

Action Network's Darren Rovell tweeted that Saban had earned $9.025 million overall on the season entering Monday night's championship game, with Swinney at $6.825 million.

Swinney became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football when he signed an eight-year, $54 million extension with Clemson in August 2017, a salary that at the time put him behind only Saban and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. All he has done since is go 27-2 with two College Football Playoff appearances and a national championship.

In other words, he has been worth every penny to Clemson.

Related

    Clemson Embarrasses Bama in CFP Title Game

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Clemson Embarrasses Bama in CFP Title Game

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dabo Proves Greatness with Historic Beatdown

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dabo Proves Greatness with Historic Beatdown

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    National. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    College Football logo
    College Football

    National. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Biggest Winners and Losers of the CFP Championship

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Biggest Winners and Losers of the CFP Championship

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report