Dabo Swinney Earns $250K Bonus for Clemson's Win in CFP Championship vs. Alabama

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney put a second national championship on his resume with a 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night, but a trophy wasn't the only reward he earned for doing so.

According to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Swinney picked up an additional $250,000 by leading his team to the ultimate prize. Berkowitz notes that the coach has now earned $875,000 in bonuses this season, putting him at a total of $2.9 million in bonuses over the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, Alabama head coach Nick Saban finishes the year with $775,000 in bonuses.

Action Network's Darren Rovell tweeted that Saban had earned $9.025 million overall on the season entering Monday night's championship game, with Swinney at $6.825 million.

Swinney became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football when he signed an eight-year, $54 million extension with Clemson in August 2017, a salary that at the time put him behind only Saban and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. All he has done since is go 27-2 with two College Football Playoff appearances and a national championship.

In other words, he has been worth every penny to Clemson.