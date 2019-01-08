Clemson, Alabama, OSU, Georgia Top Betting Odds to Win 2020 CFP Championship

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

After winning the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Clemson is now the favorite to take home the title next year as well.

According to Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, the Tigers are the top team going into the 2019 season with 9-5 odds to win it all at Superbook, unsurprisingly followed by Alabama at 5-2.

This was a significant change from before Monday's 44-16 blowout, as the Crimson Tide were favored at +210 to win the 2020 CFP title ($100 bet wins $210) at Bovada, per OddsShark. Clemson had the third-best odds to win at 6-1.

Odds to Win 2020 CFP Championship

Clemson: 9-5

Alabama: 5-2

Ohio State: 12-1

Georgia: 12-1

Michigan: 14-1

Oklahoma: 15-1

Texas: 20-1

Nebraska: 25-1

Washington: 25-1

Florida: 25-1

Notre Dame: 25-1

Oregon: 30-1

Wisconsin: 50-1

LSU: 50-1

Mississippi State: 50-1

Auburn: 50-1

Odds at Superbook, via CBS Sports

Clemson and Alabama have faced each other in the playoffs the last four years, with three of those coming in the title game. Based on the current rosters, it wouldn't be surprising if the teams faced each other for a championship again next January.

The Tigers return quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Tide while becoming just the second true freshman ever to win a championship as a starting quarterback.

Gil Brandt of NFL.com had high praise for the young player:

With skill players like Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne also coming back next year, the Tigers could have a dominant offense.

Meanwhile, Alabama also returns its star quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting as a sophomore this season. Nearly all of his weapons on offense also return in 2019, while there is enough depth defensively to replace all the top NFL prospects expected to leave.

Despite the strength at the top of the rankings, there could be value in other futures picks.

Oregon finished 9-4 this past season and will have one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country in Justin Herbert. He declined the chance to go pro, so fans should expect him to work hard to raise his game, which would be good for the Ducks.

LSU could also be a dangerous team in the SEC after winning the Fiesta Bowl with a young team.

Clemson and Alabama are the clear favorites, but there could be some worthy challengers in the 2019 season.