College Football Championship 2019: Top Breakout Stars from Alabama vs. Clemson

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers met the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Championship for the third time in four years, and Dabo Swinney's team was not the least bit intimidated by by Alabama's tremendous legacy and favorite status.

Clemson dominated the national championship game and earned a 44-16 victory against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers (15-0) clearly had no interest in helping the Crimson Tide (14-1) build on its legacy. They simply beat them significantly on both sides of the line of scrimmage for four quarters and rolled over the Tide by a 44-16 score.

Look at that score again, because Clemson did not beat an ACC opponent or even a team like Ohio State or Oklahoma. They took apart mighty Alabama by four touchdowns.

They have won two of three championship game meetings with the Crimson Tide. Alabama won one championship game and also defeated Clemson in a semifinal playoff game.

Clemson was jubilant after its momentous triumph. "We're 15-0, we beat the best team ever, nobody's taking that away from us," Clemson All-America defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said, per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

The Tigers certainly have stars on offense and defense that asserted themselves in a brilliant way in this game. However, offensive player of the game Trevor Lawrence is not a breakout star based on this game.

Lawrence had gained star status based on his play all season, and he is clearly a remarkable player as a 19-year-old freshman.

However, Lawrence enhanced his status with his numbers and his overall play. Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence was calm at the start, took advantage of holes in Alabama's coverage and he stayed focused throughout. His demeanor may be his best attribute, because he is not intimidated by the moment or the opponent.

So, we're not calling him a breakout star. But he is a breakout superstar and is quite likely the favorite for the 2019 Heisman Trophy in his sophomore season.

Freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross had a huge game and was one of the most dangerous players on the field. Ross is an explosive player who came into the game as the Tigers' fourth-leading receiver in terms of the number of receptions.

But it was clear he was not the fourth-best Clemson wideout on the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He was much the best as he used his speed, balance, hands and ability to fight for the ball and make a slew of big plays.

Ross, a 6'4", 205-pound star from Phenix City, Alabama, caught six passes from Lawrence for 159 yards, including a 74-yard TD pass early in the third quarter that basically put the game away for Clemson.

Star running back Travis Etienne had a good game for the Tigers, but not a dominant one from a statistical perspective. He had 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns and he also had a receiving touchdown on a five-yard pass.

However, Etienne is a brilliant running back and was a star long before this game.

On the defensive side, it's hard to top the performance of cornerback Trayvon Mullen. He came into the game with 31 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, four passes broken up and he did not have an interception.

Mullen had a huge game with six tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, an interception and a forced fumble against the Crimson Tide.

Mullen was not the only Clemson defensive back to to have a breakout game. Fellow cornerback A.J. Terrell picked off Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the Crimson's Tide's first possession and took the ball 44 yards to the house on a play that sent shock waves down the Alabama sidelines.

Clemson took a quick 7-0 lead with that play, and while Alabama would come back and take a 16-14 lead in the first half, it was clear that the Tigers' cornerback duo was well-prepared for the Alabama passing game.

Linebacker Tre Lamar has been one of Clemson's top tacklers all season, and he stepped it up to a starring level in the national title game. Lamar showed he could stop the Alabama running game with six tackles, including five of the solo variety.

While players like Ross, Mullen, Terrell and perhaps Lamar (he was already a star) had breakout performances, it was a remarkable team effort for a team that stole the thunder from Alabama and earned the national title.