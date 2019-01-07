Titans OC Matt LaFleur Reportedly Hired as Packers Head Coach

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talks with offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are hiring Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to be their next head coach, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the two sides are "working on finalizing a deal." He added that LaFleur's hiring is "expected to help keep Mike Pettine and the defensive staff intact."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

