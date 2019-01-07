Titans OC Matt LaFleur Reportedly Hired as Packers Head Coach

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are hiring Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to be their next head coach, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the two sides are "working on finalizing a deal." He added that LaFleur's hiring is "expected to help keep Mike Pettine and the defensive staff intact."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.