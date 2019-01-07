Thierry Henry Says He's in Contact with Cesc Fabregas Amid Monaco Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Monaco manager Thierry Henry says he's in regular contact with Cesc Fabregas amid rumours the Chelsea midfielder will join the Ligue 1 side in the January transfer window.

"Fabregas, you saw like me, there was a standing ovation, tears," he said, per Sky Sports. "Since my departure from Arsenal, we talk every two or three days with Cesc. It has not changed in recent days. He is a player who interests all clubs."

Fabregas left the pitch in tears on Saturday during the Blues' 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest and appeared to be waving goodbye to the club he joined from Barcelona in 2014:

Defender David Luiz said Fabregas gave a speech after the FA Cup win and that it is "sad for everybody when you lose this kind of player," per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

Eden Hazard has also offered his best wishes for the future to Fabregas and said he "was lucky to play with him," per Matt McGeehan at The Independent.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said Fabregas has been offered a deal by Monaco:

Fabregas knows Henry well from their time together at Arsenal. The duo were at Arsenal together for four years until Henry's departure for Barcelona in 2007. They both played in the Arsenal team that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.

The midfielder will turn 32 in May but says he still feels he has plenty to offer, per the Chelsea website.

"Physicality goes away from all of us unfortunately when you get older," he said. "You lose speed, you lose some sharpness, but technique I think is something that always stays with you when you have something, so hopefully it can stay with me for a very long time yet."

Monaco are in need of reinforcements after a traumatic season. Henry was appointed as head coach in October after Leonardo Jardim was sacked.

The club are one place off the bottom of the table and have managed just three league wins in 18 matches. Monaco also crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage without winning a single game.