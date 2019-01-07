College Football Championship 2019: Alabama vs. Clemson Twitter Hype and Pick

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The hype for the College Football Playoff National Championship isn't diluted because Alabama and Clemson are playing in the title game for the third time in four years.

In fact, the excitement building up the clash at Levi's Stadium is close to rivaling the hype for past meetings between the Crimson Tide and Tigers due to the amount of talent on both rosters.

A plethora of potential first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft will participate in Monday's game, and the quarterback showdown between Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be one of the ages.

Because the previous title clashes between the two sides have been decided by one possession, most experts are predicting Monday's game to follow that pattern and come down to the wire.

Twitter Hype

Alabama and Clemson have far and away been the best two teams in college football this season, and many fans and experts, like CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee, are pumped to see what occurs Monday night:

Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch doubled down on the excitement by saying you have to be excited for the clash of college football titans:



To get us even more excited for the game, the College Football Playoff's official Twitter account produced a hype video with clips from the previous title meetings in 2016 and 2017:

Although the two sides are level in terms of talent, the Crimson Tide have the advantage in the eyes of odds makers.

As OddsShark pointed out, the Crimson Tide are favored on the first-quarter line, first-half spread and on the game line:

But being favored by less than a touchdown hasn't played into Alabama's favor recently, as ESPN's Chris Fallica showed us:

Monday marks one of the few games in which Clemson is the underdog in recent years, and there's reason to trust the odds makers.

As SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic noted, 54 percent of the snaps the Tigers trailed on over the last four seasons were in games against the Crimson Tide:

Even with all the knowledge we have at our fingertips, it's hard to make a prediction because the teams are evenly matched.

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel chimed in with his prediction of Alabama by seven points:

Of course, with a game like the National Championship, analysts from across the sporting spectrum are chiming in, with ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale being one of them:

If you think Monday's game will be the last meeting between Alabama and Clemson in the National Championship for a while, you might be wrong, and as Reddit College Football pointed out, you very well could see both teams back in the same game a year from now:

Pick

Clemson 31, Alabama 28

Clemson's biggest weakness in its Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama in 2018 was quarterback play.

That won't be the case Monday, as freshman Trevor Lawrence engineers a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to hand Clemson its second national title in the Dabo Swinney era.

Alabama will come close to earning its sixth crown under Nick Saban, but it won't be able to answer Lawrence's final offensive masterstroke.

At some point, the defensive linemen with first-round talent will make a difference in the contest, but Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Clemson's Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins will only be able to slow down the opposing offenses for a small window of time.

Monday's game is going to belong to offense since each team boasts ridiculous depth at the skill positions.

Lawrence and Tagovailoa will pick out plenty of targets on scoring drives, and the most experienced skill position player of them all, Clemson's Hunter Renfrow, ends up catching the game-winning pass from Lawrence.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.