Most Glaring Weaknesses for Every Top NBA Draft Prospect

Lance King/Getty Images

Glaring weakness: Shooting

If there is an NBA team that doesn't have Zion Williamson at No. 1, his shooting is likely the reason.

Can he become a franchise star without a jump shot? Williamson is 4-of-21 from three and only converting 70.4 percent of his free throws.

Spotting up off the ball, he ranks in the 24th percentile in points per possession, and he's made just one pull-up all season.

Through 13 games, 75.2 percent of his offense has come at the rim. Can Williamson, at 6'7", continue to rely on getting to the basket and finishing inside for volume scoring against NBA front lines?

He could be that outlier, given his seemingly unmatched mix of power and explosiveness. But the eventual lottery winner will be expecting its selection to become a routine, 20-plus-point weapon. Its general manager must assess Williamson's chances of improving as a shooter, plus how it will affect his game if he struggles to develop a jump shot.