NFL Rumors: Patriots Expect Josh McDaniels to Depart Among Packers, Browns Buzz

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels made headlines last offseason when he withdrew from an agreement to become the Indianapolis Colts' next head coach, but his team is reportedly "preparing" for him to leave this offseason.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting McDaniels already interviewed with the Green Bay Packers. What's more, he pointed out the Cleveland Browns are reportedly interested, and "the thinking at this point is that McDaniels will only interview with teams that he'd be willing to coach."

While McDaniels was the head coach for the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, he was just 11-17 and has found far more success with the Patriots.

He was the offensive coordinator from 2006 through 2008 and again since 2012 and has helped New England win two Super Bowl titles during his tenure. McDaniels has worked with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady for years, and his potential relationship with the quarterback would be under the microscope in Green Bay or Cleveland.

The Packers have 35-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center, who is also a veteran well on his way to the Hall of Fame but in the latter portion of his career. Green Bay is just 13-18-1 the last two years and fired Mike McCarthy this season when he was unable to build on past success with Rodgers.

As for Cleveland, Baker Mayfield is the signal-caller of the future after the Browns selected him with the top overall pick in the 2018 draft. The Oklahoma product helped lead the Browns to a 7-8-1 record in 2018, a drastic improvement from the one combined win they tallied the previous two seasons.

New England was surely prepared for McDaniels to leave last season as well, but the chance to work with Rodgers or Mayfield may be too much to pass up.