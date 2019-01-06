Kyrie Irving Talks Eye Injury, Says It Wasn't Intentional Hit by Marco Belinelli

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 4: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 4, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving said he does not believe Marco Belinelli intentionally hurt him when he hit both of the Boston Celtics guard's eyes while battling for a rebound in a Dec. 31 game against the San Antonio Spurs

"I make my living with my eyes," Irving told reporters Sunday. "My whole entire body, but my eyes are just one of the most important things that I need to play this game. It was swollen, and there was light sensitivity after the initial hit.

"Watched it a few times, trying to figure out whether or not it was malicious or not, but I don't think it was. So I'll let it go. But I got hit pretty good, and I'm just glad to get a few days' rest, as well."

Irving suffered a scratched cornea and missed the Celtics' last two games. He is expected to return Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

            

