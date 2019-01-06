Alabama vs. Clemson: Latest Comments Ahead of CFP National Championship 2019

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Alabama and Clemson have been rivals in the college football spotlight for four years, but the mutual respect between the powerhouse programs runs deep.

In the buildup to Monday's National Championship, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney admitted he's not surprised to see Alabama in the title clash again, as the team's official Twitter account pointed out.

Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban aren't just familiar with each other from their time together on the field, as they converse about a myriad of topics during the offseason.

Saban went into a bit of detail about the connection he shares with Swinney away from the gridiron, per Jon Johnson of the Dothan Eagle.

“You know, we spend time sometimes in the offseason – we have homes in the same place in Florida,” Saban said. "We don’t usually talk about our game.