College Football Championship 2019: TV Info, Spread, Injury Updates, Time, More

Alabama and Clemson enter Monday's CFP National Championship in good health after playing 14 games each to reach Levi's Stadium.

The Crimson Tide are dealing with more injury issues heading into their third title clash with the Tigers in four years.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers aren't affected much by the injury bug, but they will still be dealing with a key absence.

Even with a few players possibly missing out on Monday's game, the Crimson Tide and Tigers are deep enough to deal with the losses.

2019 National Championship Information

Date: Monday, January 7

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Spread (via OddsShark): Alabama -5

Injury Updates

The biggest injury concern entering Monday's title clash comes from the Alabama defense.

On Saturday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said linebacker Christian Miller was questionable to play against Clemson, per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel.

Miller, who was helped off the field in Orange Bowl with a hamstring injury, provided a firsthand update on his status during Alabama's practice at Stanford University, per AL.com's John Talty.

"No one said I was out," Miller said. "I'm taking it day by day. I never said I don't plan on playing. I never said I do. It's just day by day."

Miller is one of the best at getting to the quarterback on a talented Alabama defense, as he ranks third on the team with 7.5 sacks.

Even if Miller isn't 100 percent, Alabama has a plethora of talented players at linebacker capable of coming up with big stops, including Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings.

One linebacker who won't be able to go for Alabama is Terrell Lewis, who is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in July, per AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

On offense, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be ready for Monday despite dealing with the lingering effects of the ankle injury he suffered in the SEC Championship Game.

The Alabama coaching staff plans to use Tagovailoa as much as possible, according to offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, per ESPN.com.

"We're going to play him until the doctors tell us that he's not able to play," Locksley said. "We thought he had a really good week of preparation last week, and he's off to a good start to this week thus far."

Clemson is in a more enviable position, as no stars are set to miss out because of injuries, but the Tigers are dealing with the loss of a key player for another reason.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is suspended for a second consecutive game along with two other teammates because of positive drug tests, as Clemson announced Thursday, per ESPN's Marty Smith.

Without Lawrence in the Cotton Bowl, the Tigers had no trouble dealing with Notre Dame, as it recorded six sacks and limited Brian Kelly's team to 248 total yards.

