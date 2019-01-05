Stephen Jones: Jerry Jones Feeling Sense of Urgency After Bob McNair's Death

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to host their first playoff game in two years on Saturday night, owner Jerry Jones' age has given him an increased sense of urgency to win a Super Bowl as soon as possible.

Speaking to ESPN 103.3 FM (h/t Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones explained how his father was shaken by the death of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair in November:

"I think the passing of Bob McNair hit home with him. Bob, this time last year was healthy and running the finance committee and just seemed fine. And when you get to be a certain age you start to understand that maybe you aren't promised the next year.

"He certainly had his buzzer out, making sure all hands are on deck that we are doing everything we can to pull out each football game. Our backs are against the wall ever since we have been 3-5 and we certainly feel like our backs are against the wall against the Seahawks. We just got to go work."

Jones turned 76 in October, but he hasn't dealt with any significant health issues. He even joked around with the media after undergoing hip replacement surgery in 2015.

"I may be moving a little bit slower this training camp because of my hip surgery, but I am feeling good," Jones told reporters. "Stephen (Jones) and coach (Jason) Garrett have promised me I'm not going to get on any lists around here, PUP lists or no-show lists, anything like that."

When McNair died at the age of 81, the Texans didn't announce an official cause of death. He did have multiple types of cancer, including squamous cell carcinoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, in the past.

Jones has owned the Cowboys since February 1989. He has built the organization into the most valuable franchise in the NFL at $5 billion and led them to three Super Bowl wins in 1992, 1993 and 1995.