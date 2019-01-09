Flaws Tua Tagovailoa and CFB's Biggest Superstars Must Fix This Offseason

0 of 9

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The conclusion of the 2018 college football season came much too quickly for diehard fans. With Clemson's win in the national championship game over Alabama, we're left waiting for the recruiting cycle to finish up and then the spring game circuit before FBS football finally returns in late August.

The nation's top returning talent will spend the offseason grinding away in the classroom, weight room and film room as they improve their mental and physical prowess. Even stars such as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor can continue their development as they chase Heisman dreams and NFL futures.

We've identified the biggest flaws of next year's top stars and how they can address them this offseason. Each put together a terrific 2018 campaign, but they can further cement their legacies and standings by shoring up their weaknesses.

Some of their weaknesses are related to physical limitations, while others are a product of usage and team scheme. Taking on a bigger role can help answer questions about the well-roundedness and upside even for current superstars.