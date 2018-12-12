11 Best QBs Who Will Be Returning to College Football in 2019

0 of 11

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bowl season is upon us, meaning that many schools, coaching staffs and fans are dreaming about next year. Seniors will graduate to the next phase of their lives, and a few underclassmen will jump to the NFL to pursue their dreams. The yearly changeover will allow new stars to emerge from the shadows of former stalwarts.

The quarterback position will look drastically different in 2019. This year's class of accomplished departures will include Will Grier, Gardner Minshew II, Ryan Finley, Brett Rypien, Drew Lock, Jake Browning and Trace McSorley.

Underclassmen who could declare for the draft include Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins and possible first-round pick Justin Herbert. Even Heisman winner Kyler Murray will face a new endeavor, whether it be professional baseball or football.

Until we find out their futures, we'll include Haskins and Herbert as we look at the returning quarterbacks who make up the nation's best. Each of these 11 played the majority of the 2018 season, so we won't project too much based on recruiting rankings and new starters.

Instead, we'll consider their overall talent, collegiate accomplishments and unique skills that separate from their peers. Their potential NFL future won't give them a boost, though some on this list have bright outlooks if they continue to play well.