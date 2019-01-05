Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Beat Seahawks 24-22 Behind Dominant Defense

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 169 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown, and quarterback Dak Prescott added rushing and passing scores as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-22 in an NFC Wild Card matchup Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyler Lockett had four catches for 120 yards for the Seahawks, while quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for one touchdown and threw another to running back J.D. McKissic.

Seahawks Must Move on from Schottenheimer to Capitalize on Russell Wilson's Window

The Cowboys allowed the sixth-fewest running back yards per carry this season, per Football Outsiders. They allowed 80 or fewer rushing yards in six of their last eight regular-season games.

Dallas also has two of the NFL's best linebackers in Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, who have helped give the Cowboys the No. 5 run defense per DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

The Cowboys aren't invincible against the run, but establishing a ground game at AT&T Stadium, where Dallas went 7-1 and allowed just 3.4 yards per carry, is extremely difficult.

The Seahawks gave it their best shot, however, and the results were not positive. As a team, Seattle ran for just 73 yards on 24 carries. If you take out a 28-yard Rashaad Penny run, those figures dip to 45 yards on 23 carries for less than two yards a pop.

No. 1 running back Chris Carson ran for just 20 yards on 13 carries.

Seattle is the only team in the league that runs more than it passes, per Sharp Football Stats, so it's clear head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer wanted to stick to their bread and butter regardless of the opponent.

That's not a big issue if that's your plan A and you have a plan B as a backup. But running the ball and firing swing and screen passes regardless of the situation seemed to be the Seahawks' plans A, B and C all night despite the repeated rushing failures.

Sharp posted some eye-popping stats in the middle of the second half:

He also drew out Seattle's second touchdown drive to explain what worked and what didn't:

Bill Barnwell of ESPN was blunt in his assessment:

The bottom line is the 'Hawks have two wideouts in Lockett and Doug Baldwin who can beat you in a variety of different ways, and they only combined for 12 targets. That wouldn't be a big deal if the Seahawks found success with the run, but that wasn't the case tonight.

Those 12 looks led to seven catches and 152 yards. Lockett had a 53-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, making one wonder whether further deep-shot opportunities were there for him.

Granted, the Cowboys pass rush led by Demarcus Lawrence is intense, but with the run game failing, the 'Hawks needed to take more chances downfield to their top pass-catching weapons.

Ultimately, the Seahawks' conservative offense isn't getting them to a Super Bowl in an era where innovative teams are opening up the playbook and lighting up the scoreboard.

Wilson will turn 31 next season, so he isn't getting any younger. At this point, the Seahawks have to consider a coaching switch to better utilize their skill-position talent.

What's Next?

The Cowboys' next opponent is dependent upon the result of the Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears NFC Wild Card matchup Sunday. If the Eagles win, then Dallas will face the Los Angeles Rams. If the Bears win, the Cowboys will go to New Orleans and face the top-seeded Saints.

Regardless of opponent, the Rams will host their divisional-round game Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Fox carrying the telecast. Fox also has the New Orleans Saints' divisional-round battle Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys have not faced Los Angeles this season, but they beat New Orleans at home 13-10.