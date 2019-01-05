Alabama vs. Clemson: Key Storylines for College Football Championship 2019

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The college football season comes to its conclusion Monday night when defending national champion Alabama takes on Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game.

The two southern teams will meet at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California at 8 p.m. ET, and this marks the third time in the past four years these two teams will meet in the title game.

Game Odds (per OddsShark)

Spread: Alabama -5.5

Over/Under: 59.5

Moneylines: Alabama -200 (bet $200 to win $100), Clemson +190 (bet $100 to win $190)

There is little debate that these are the two best teams in the nation and they have been on a collision course since the teams started practicing last spring.

While the storyline of a new matchup is not available, there are several storylines that will come into play and likely play a key role in the outcome of this game.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Tagovailoa was the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy throughout the season, but when he injured his ankle in the SEC title game against Georgia and was replaced by Jalen Hurts, it opened the door for Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman voting, but he was healthy in Alabama's victory over Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal and he got the best of Murray in that matchup.

Tagovailoa has completed 223 of 321 passes for 3,671 yards with an amazing 41-4 TD-interception ratio. While Tagovailoa is not a running quarterback, he can escape pressure, buy time and make plays on the move. He has rushed for a net of 199 yards and he has scored five TDs on the ground.

More than the numbers, Tagovailoa throws a beautiful ball in that he can drop the ball into his receiver despite tight coverage and he can also fire the rock deep downfield with impressive velocity.

Even though he did not win the Heisman, he is very likely the best quarterback and best player in the country.

Lawrence is not the finished product that Tagovailoa is, but he is an excellent leader who understands what it takes to win games and overpower opponents.

The freshman has the kind of demeanor and mental makeup to get the job done under significant pressure, and that's just what he will be facing Monday night against the Crimson Tide.

He may or may not win the battle, but he is not likely to be intimidated when he takes the field.

Lawrence has completed 239 of 365 passes for 2,933 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. He is not a running quarterback either, and he has a net of 150 yards and just one rushing touchdown in the 14 games he has played.

Clemson RB Travis Etienne vs. Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Etienne is one of the best running backs in the country, and he is a threat every time he touches the ball. Moses is Alabama's most prolific tackler, and he is one of the big keys to Alabama's defensive game plan.

While stopping the running game is more than a one-man job, Moses has an excellent chance to set the tone in this game.

Etienne has had a remarkable year, as he has rushed 190 times for 1,572 yards with 22 rushing touchdowns. Etienne's average of 8.3 yards per carry is remarkable for someone who has run with the ball as many time as he has this season.

While Etienne gets plenty of assistance from Clemson's offensive line, he excels at finishing runs and find the lanes that will allow him to accelerate to full speed in a heartbeat.

Moses leads the Crimson Tide with 82 tackles, and 10.0 of those stops have been behind the line of scrimmage. In addition to the numbers, Moses excels at being in the right position to stop the most dangerous offensive players on the field.

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy vs. Clemson CBs A.J. Terrell and Trayvon Mullen

The Crimson Tide has a crew of excellent receivers that also includes Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and Irv Smith Jr., but Jeudy is the best receiver of the bunch.

If Terrell and Mullen can shut down Jeudy, it will help the Tigers' chances of winning the national title. Jeudy has caught 63 passes for 1,176 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 18.3 yards per catch.

Jeudy has fine speed and can string moves together, and he also has excellent run after the catch ability.

Terrell has 45 tackles, seven passes broken up and two interceptions, while Mullen has 34 tackles and four passes broken up.

Jeudy appears to have the edge on either cornerback, and if he can assert himself here, that should help Alabama defend its national crown.