Bryce Harper Rumors: Nationals Believed to Be Favorite to Retain Star

The Washington Nationals are reportedly now viewed as the favorite to sign superstar free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, who's spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the franchise.

On Friday, Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles reported the Nats offered Harper a 10-year contract worth "well over $300 million," confirming a prior report from The Athletic's Jim Bowden, to put themselves ahead of the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in the race to sign the 2015 NL MVP.

The 26-year-old slugger posted a .249/.393/.496 triple-slash line with 34 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 159 appearances for the Nats in 2018. He earned his sixth All-Star Game selection in the process.

Washington's apparent ascent to the forefront of discussions to sign him comes as a little bit of a surprise.

In December, Nationals owner Mark Lerner appeared to wave the white flag in terms of getting Harper to return with several teams interested and a sky-high price tag.

"I really don't expect him to come back at this point," Lerner said, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

It's unclear what changed in less than a month, but now it sounds like Washington is willing to make the lucrative investment to beat out the Phillies and any other contenders to get Harper back.

If the Nats do get a deal done with one of the winter's top prizes—shortstop Manny Machado being the other—it will provide a massive boost in what's likely going to become a heated three-way divisional battle with the Phils and Atlanta Braves for the foreseeable future.

Of course it's also possible rumors about potentially re-signing with Washington could be leaks from Harper's side to entice a monster counteroffer from the Phillies.

Either way, the MLB offseason may finally be heating up.