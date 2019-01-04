Yankees News: Troy Tulowitzki Named Starting SS Amid Manny Machado Rumors

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Troy Tulowitzki is slated to serve as the team's starting shortstop entering the 2019 MLB season.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported the update from Cashman on Friday. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com provided the Yanks GM's comments about whether that means the club's pursuit of star free-agent infielder Manny Machado is over.

"I can't say what it would take us out of, but we're going into this with a commitment level to try Troy Tulowitzki at shortstop," he said.

Tulowitzki was once among the league's most valuable shortstops. The 34-year-old California native earned five All-Star Game selections, two Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Glove Awards across nine-plus years with the Colorado Rockies from 2006 through 2015.

Injuries have prevented him from performing at that level in recent years.

The slugger was limited to 66 appearances in 2017 and missed the entire 2018 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays because of ankle problems. The last year he received significant playing time (2016), he posted career-low numbers in batting average (.254) and on-base percentage (.318).

While the Yankees are taking a risk by penciling him in as a starter given those injury woes and the dip in his production, they may only need him for a couple of months.

Didi Gregorius, who finished 2018 with an .829 OPS and 27 home runs, could return as early as June after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. A slower recovery may delay his comeback until August, though.

Cashman said Friday that Tulowitzki is "well aware" the Yankees' incumbent shortstop will get back his job once healthy, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Jon Heyman of Fancred reported New York met with Machado in mid-December. There's been little talk connecting the sides since that point. Cashman wasn't willing to rule out signing one of the offseason's prized free agents, though.