Winners, Losers and Grades from the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game

1 of 7

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

C+ Grade

George Pickens, WR (Auburn): The 6'4", 190-pound receiver didn't get many opportunities to make waves because of poor quarterback play, but he showed off his big frame and soft hands when given the chance. He's a natural hands-catcher and could have huge upside.

Keon Zipperer, TE (Florida): Though only targeted a few times, Zipperer made the most of his chances. He runs well for his 240-pound frame, appearing to have H-back potential as a move tight end.



Joseph Wete, DE (Oklahoma): The lanky edge-rusher (6'4", 220 lbs) showed good awareness in the run game and decent burst off the line, but he also struggled when his athleticism met its match. He'll have to develop his pass-rush moves and plan of attack to be more effective.

C Grade

Dylan Wright, WR (Texas A&M): He wasn't targeted often, but Wright showed nice speed for his size (6'4", 215 lbs). He was ruled down on what should've been an interception and score for the Balloholics.

Quinten Johnson, S (Michigan): Johnson logged a nice pass breakup, as he arrived right in time. He also had one tackle.

Tyler Davis, DT (Clemson): Davis helped force an interception as he sprung into the backfield. He had a quiet night overall but has the first step and strength that Clemson will be able to mold.

C- Grade

Joey Yellen, QB (Arizona State): Yellen struggled with accuracy and extending plays. He has average arm talent but also made several head-scratching decisions. The Sun Devil recruit left some easy completions on the field and reacted poorly to pressure.

Evan Neal, OT (Alabama): The 6'8", 360-pounder is strong and has unique traits, but he's also slow in his drops and movement. He'll have to clean up his pass-set drops to close off the interior rush lane better and continue to get in more optimal shape.