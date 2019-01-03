Pete Carroll: Cowboys Stadium Is an 'Unusual Place' That Feels Like a Nightclub

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have gone 7-1 at home this season, including a victory over the 13-3 New Orleans Saints. They'll have a chance to go 8-1 when they host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card round on Saturday.

Dallas' home dominance could provide a tough challenge for the Hawks, but Seattle head coach Pete Carroll also pointed out some features that are unique to the Cowboys' stadium.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk provided the quotes from Carroll's Thursday chat with reporters:

"I think their scoreboard may get in the way of the sound—bounces back at you or something, I don't know. It's a real glitzy place, you know? When you come out of a football locker room ready to play football and you go into a nightclub—it's kind of like we're in the club, then wait a minute, you've got to play ball.

"Then you come back through the club and they're all...anyways, it's unusual. Then they're right there with you too. Those people that are sitting behind us, I don't know how they see the game. It doesn't look like they care, they're having such a good time. It's an unusual place."

Carroll isn't wrong, as the stadium is one of the more unique venues in the world. A 160-foot HD video board, field-level luxury boxes and a 19,000-square-foot restaurant are only some of the features. Football almost seems secondary to the experience of just being there.

We'll see if the playoff atmosphere in Jerry's World has any impact on the Seahawks. For now, the Cowboys are two-point favorites over Seattle, per OddsShark.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and FOX will provide the television broadcast.