Ranking Every FBS Conference After the 2018-19 Season

10 of 10

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

When the SEC doesn't produce a national champion, it's a disappointing year, right?

Look again.

Yes, Clemson throttled Alabama in Santa Clara, California, to take the national title from the Crimson Tide for the second time in three years, but it doesn't change how dominant the league was in the rankings.

A 6-6 bowl season was so-so, but having five teams finish in the AP Top 12 is remarkable. Alabama finished second, LSU sixth, Florida and Georgia tied for seventh, and upstart Kentucky wound up 12th in one of its best years.

Texas A&M rounded things out at No. 17.

Had it not been for ugly bowl losses, Mississippi State and Missouri had chances to finish in the Top 25, too. Yes, Auburn's fall from grace stunk. It was a Top 10 team that began the year with a win over Washington but finished 8-5. Still, the Tigers had a 63-point outburst in the Music City Bowl against Purdue.

The league was the best from top to bottom.

It could have had a much better postseason, though. After Alabama took it to Oklahoma, the 44-16 national title loss was a dud. Georgia failed to show up for the Sugar Bowl in a loss to Texas, and that repeated too often.

Virginia shut out South Carolina, Vanderbilt couldn't win a shootout against Baylor—and neither could Missouri against Oklahoma State. Mississippi State's disappointing Outback Bowl against Iowa didn't help the league's perception, either.

Thankfully, along with the Crimson Tide's dismantling of Oklahoma, there were other outbursts. Texas A&M scored 52 points to embarrass NC State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and LSU did the nation of UCF naysayers a favor with a 40-32 win over the Knights in the Fiesta Bowl.

Auburn drilled Purdue, Florida showed the world that a first-year surge under Dan Mullen was no fluke by destroying Michigan in the Peach Bowl, and Kentucky sent out running back Benny Snell Jr. a winner with a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

So, yes, while there were some disappointing bowl swings, there were some statements, too. The biggest of those is the SEC is still the nation's top conference yet again.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Sports Reference and CFBStats.com. All recruiting information is from 247Sports, and rankings are from 247Sports' composite.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.