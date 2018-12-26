BC vs. Boise State First Responder Bowl Canceled Due to Severe Weather

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Bad weather conditions in the Dallas area caused the 2018 First Responder Bowl between Boston College and Boise State to be canceled.

Per an announcement on Twitter, the game will officially be ruled a no-contest.

Boston College was leading 7-0 in the first quarter after AJ Dillon's 19-yard touchdown. A lightning strike near the Cotton Bowl forced a delay of at least 30 minutes with five minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

As the delay moved past an hour, another round of lightning hit the area. That led representatives from both teams to meet with game officials to discuss options before the decision was made to cancel the contest:

Per Weather.com, the forecast in Dallas calls for Thunderstorms all day with the percentage of precipitation dropping under 50 percent after 1 a.m. local time.

Boston College will finish with a 7-5 record, and Boise State posted its third straight 10-win season.