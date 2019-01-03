Watch: Kawhi Leonard Booed, Danny Green Cheered in Return to San Antonio

Watch: Kawhi Leonard Booed, Danny Green Cheered in Return to San AntonioJanuary 4, 2019
The Toronto Raptors faced the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday for the first time since the sides pulled off a blockbuster offseason trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Texas.
Leonard's tenure with San Antonio featured a rocky ending, as ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright detailed in May.
Clearly, Spurs fans aren't over the breakup, as Leonard received a full round of boos from the San Antonio crowd when he was announced as the Raptors' final starter:
The boos continued every time Leonard touched the ball.
By contrast, Green received strong applause. He enjoyed an excellent eight-year stint in San Antonio that included the 2014 NBA title.
Leonard was one of the catalysts for that championship, though, and stands as one of the best players in Spurs history.
In addition to his 2014 NBA Finals MVP award, Leonard made two All-NBA teams and was named the Defensive Player of the Year twice.
Before the game, Leonard told reporters he "put out my blood, sweat and tears wearing that [Spurs jersey]." No one could question Leonard's performance in San Antonio, but both sides have moved on—even if the fans harbor resentment.
