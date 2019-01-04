NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

10 of 10

Credit: New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Differing ideologies and intensifying dislike between IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega and G-1 winner Hiroshi Tanahashi culminated Friday in a main event pitting two of the most recognizable stars in the industry against each other.

The beloved veteran Tanahashi entered to a thunderous ovation for what may have been his last shot at greatness in an ever-evolving industry. Omega arrived in the same pageantry-filled entrance one would expect from the most dramatic performer in wrestling, a one-winged angel prepared for battle. He was flanked by The Young Bucks.

An intense exchange of slaps gave way to an abdominal stretch from Tanahashi. Omega escaped and slammed his challenger to the mat. The Ace of NJPW targeted the knee, working over the champion's lower limbs. Face-to-face, the competitors again exchanged slaps, the disrespect shown at a level that made complete sense given the tone of the build.

Firmly in control for the first time in the match, Omega played to the crowd and dropped Tanahashi with a backbreaker. The fight spilled to the floor, where Tanahashi cut off Omega's momentum with a dropkick. He was unable to build momentum, though, as a The Best Bout Machine sent him back-first into the ring apron and then into the crowd.

Again mocking his opponent, Omega laughed off his actions. He delivered a moonsault from the guardrail to Tanahashi, then mocked both his challenger and the Japanese commentary team.

Omega retrieved a table and set it up at ringside but Tanahashi fought him off. The grizzled veteran, a student of the old school, teased putting Omega through the table but instead took the fight back to the ring. The competitors exchanged strikes until Tanahashi delivered a running forearm to the forehead.

The champion launched himself over the ropes and wiped Tanahshi out at ringside. He held his knee, obviously worse for wear after his own high-risk maneuver. Opting to win definitively rather than accepting a countout victory, Omega rolled his opponent into the ring and delivered a missile dropkick.

Omega delivered consecutive snap dragons suplexes and a V-Trigger. He set Tanahashi up for the One-Winged Angel but Tanahashi countered. Omega again tweaked his knee and the champion capitalized, delivering a sickening reverse dragon screw leg whip.

Tanahashi delivered Twist and Shout and followed with a cloverleaf submisison. Omega tried to fight out so Tanahashi delivered a Styles Clash, a call back to the fact that it was Omega who threw AJ Styles out of Bullet Club. Momentum on his side, Tanahashi climbed the ropes for the High Fly Flow. He came down on the knees of Omega, blasting the air out of himself.

On the ring apron, the competitors teased the table spot but Tanahashi recovered and delivered the sling blade on the ring apron. He followed up with an attempt at High Fly Flow through the table but Omega moved and Tanahashi crashed through it.

Omega double stomped Tanahashi from the second rope to the mat and followed with a powerbomb for two. Another scored another two count. A third? Yet another near-fall.

The champion tried for another V-Trigger but Tanahashi countered with another sling blade.

Both men to their feet and an exchange of strikes broke out. Tanahashi absorbed several hard slaps and answered with one of his own.

A High Fly Flow from Tanahashi earned him just a one count, much to the shock and awe of the commentary team, his finisher the equivalent of a useless weapon at this point in the match.

Tanahashi targeted the other knee but it was not enough to prevent another V-Trigger, which obliterated the challenger. A jumping knee from Omega and an attempt at the One-Winged Angel was countered by Ace, who delivered a reverse rana and high bridge dragon suplex for two.

Another High Fly Flow, another two count at the 35-minute mark.

Tanahashi climbed the ropes but left himself open for a V-Trigger. Omega obliterated him with a dragon suplex from the top rope. With Tanahashi against the ropes, the champion delivered another V-Trigger. Tanahashi again countered the One-Winged Angel with another sling blade.

A third High Fly Flow and there was a new IWGP heavyweight champion.

Result

Tanahashi defeated Omega to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Grade

A+

Analysis

The story of the grizzled veteran overcoming the odds and proving that the new generation of stars have not passed him by culminated with Tanahashi standing tall, championship gold around his waist to close out this year's show.

With so much uncertainty surrounding so many big names, it really is not a surprise that NJPW would opt to ride with Tanahashi rather than Omega, who could become a major factor in All Elite Wrestling or even sign with WWE. With that said, to see The Cleaner's reign come to an end after just six or so months after the long journey there is somewhat disappointing.

If this was his last NJPW main event, Omega went out with another classic performance.

The match was a heavweight battle in which Omega dragged Tanahashi kicking and screaming into the new era of professional wrestling, even driving him to try and use the table. It was stellar storytelling and the drama of the near-falls had fans on the edge of their seats.

Not only did Tanahashi score his eighth title reign by way of his victory, he also became the first star to convert his G-1 briefcase into a title inside the Tokyo Dome.

On a show with so many strong performances from so many excellent workers, this was the best match and another example of two outstanding wrestlers doing what they do best.