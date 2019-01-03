Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane See Manchester City Past Liverpool in EPL Thriller

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City blew the Premier League title race open again on Thursday, as they beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool were close to taking the lead early on after a mixup in the City defence, although it was deemed the ball had not crossed the line by the narrowest of margins after John Stones' cleared against Ederson following Sadio Mane's strike struck the post.

Sergio Aguero then fired the home side ahead in the 40th minute, beating Alisson Becker with a thumping finish from a tight angle.

In the second period, Liverpool fought back and levelled when Roberto Firmino turned in Andrew Robertson's cushioned cross. City continued to threaten, though, and got back in front when Leroy Sane fired home a pinpoint finish from the edge of the area.

The victory for City sees them reduce the gap to Liverpool to just four points, with Tottenham Hotspur six back on the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool Still Title Favourites

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

This match was always going to be more crucial for City to win than it was for Liverpool and despite the loss, Jurgen Klopp's side are likely still favourites for the title.

Not only did they respond well and pile pressure on the champions in the latter stages of this encounter after falling behind, they stood up in a raucous atmosphere and against a fine side performing to a level near their best.

Per Oliver Holt of the Mail on Sunday, Liverpool played their part in what was an absorbing contest:



Had there been some more breaks in their favour, things may have gone so differently for the visitors too:

It's also worth taking stock of what Liverpool have accomplished already this season. They still lead City by a decent margin and tasted defeat in the top flight for the first time in 2018-19; their excellent goalkeeper, improved defence and menacing forwards mean they will still overwhelm the majority of sides in the division too.

So while those in sky blue were deservedly gleeful at the final whistle, Liverpool supporters should continue to dream with some reason about possible glory at the end of the campaign.

City Can't Rely on Kompany

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

With Fabian Delph suspended, Benjamin Mendy injured and Oleksandr Zinchenko seemingly not trusted by Guardiola in a game of this magnitude, City shuffled their defence around for this fixture to solve their left-back issues.

It meant their standout centre-back Aymeric Laporte was moved to the troublesome spot and John Stones was partnered in the central positions by skipper Vincent Kompany; the City captain did not convince on the night.

In the first period, he was lucky to avoid a red card for a late lunge on Mohamed Salah. AFP's Kieran Canning anticipated a reckless moment from the Belgium international:

At his peak, Kompany was arguably the best central defender in the world, although injury issues have clearly taken their toll on him in recent years.

While he's still able to do a decent job in some games, in massive matches like this one you sense there is a danger of him being found out. If City can get a left-back fit and reunite Stones and Laporte at the heart of their defence then that'll enrich their hopes of challenging for top spot.

Aguero Deserves More Credit for Incredible City Record

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Despite playing in the Premier League since 2011, so often the talents of Aguero appear to be taken for granted; he had famously never been included in the PFA Team of the Season until the previous campaign. On Thursday he showed again just how reliable he can be in front of goal.

The manner in which he took the ball in the penalty area and thudded a shot past Alisson was a sensational piece of forward play.

While he's never found the net at Anfield for City, whenever the Reds come to the Etihad the Argentina star fills his boots:

Opta's Duncan Alexander commented on the consistency Aguero has shown throughout his career when it comes to productivity:

Aguero has been part of three title-winning teams for City and any suggestions of Gabriel Jesus usurping him as Pep Guardiola's starting forward will have been shelved with this display. If the defending champions are to reel in the leaders this season, the 30-year-old's goals will be vital.

What's next?

Both teams turn their attention to the FA Cup following this high-profile encounter, with City taking on Rotherham United on Sunday at the Etihad.

Liverpool face a tricky tie in Round 3 of the competition, as they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.