Celtics News: Gordon Hayward Says Ankle Is 'Getting Better' After 35-Point Game

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward said his ankle is "getting better" after rebounding from a scoreless performance against the San Antonio Spurs to tally 35 points in Wednesday's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hayward, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in the Celtics' 2017-18 season opener that forced him to miss the entire season, said he expects to make steady progress throughout the campaign, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.

"I think it's slowly getting there," he said. "Like, I think my lateral movement, it's so much better since the beginning of the season. But I think that's pretty close to where it was. I think vertically I still have a little ways to go. My ankle is a little sore right now."

