Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2019: List of Recruits and Top Prospects

Sam Craft/Associated Press

College Football is a well-oiled machine.

As Clemson and Alabama gear up to put an exclamation point on the season with the national championship game on January 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a new cadre of players will be looking to make names for themselves in Thursday's Under Armour All-America Game.

The game, which will be played in Orlando, features the nation's top-rated high school players. Most of them, like defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) and offensive tackle Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) are signed to play for major university programs next year.

There will be two teams. The "Ballaholics" will be coached by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and the "Flash" will be led by former San Francisco 49ers head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci.

Full rosters for the game, which was announced after the first-ever player draft, can be found here.

The game will be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.

Top Prospects to Watch

OT Kenyon Green, Humble, Texas

The Texas A&M commit is the No. 1 offensive tackle coming out of the state of Texas, according to ESPN.

Standing 6'5" and weighing in at 318 pounds, Green has been hailed as one of the best blockers in the country and is active and physical.

He originally committed to LSU in 2016, but changed his mind to work with Aggies offensive line coach Jim Turner and head coach Jimbo Fisher.

They'll undoubtedly covet Green's size, strength and agility in run-blocking and creating a hole for running backs.

With his speed and blocking techniques, he's primed to be an immediate difference maker for A&M.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, West Lake Village, California

Oregon has a beast on its hands with Thibodeaux, the No. 1 defensive end in his class, per ESPN.

The 6'5", 234-pound All-USA Defensive Player of the Year is an elite level pass rusher with excellent reach and length.

He's the Ducks first top-ranked recruit that has the ability to dominate at the college level.

Thibodeaux was highly-sought after by Alabama, Florida and Florida State.

The weak-side defensive end put some serious numbers on the board in 2018, racking up 54 tackles, 18 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

He has the natural ability and quickness to be an impact player on defense for head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.

RB John Emery, Destrehan, Louisiana

Five-star running back Emery will bring his elite rushing talent to LSU's backfield.

The 5'11", 202-pound tailback has the speed and skillset to be a threat in the passing and rushing game for head coach Ed Oregon.

Emery was courted by Alabama, Texas and USC before committing to Georgia. He re-opened his commitment and opted for Baton Rouge, Louisiana instead.

Although the Tigers have a long lineage of great running backs, Emery is focused and talented enough to come in a make his own legacy as a back.

OT Pierce Quick, Trussville, Alabama

Alabama rolls on with the addition of five-star recruit and No. 2-ranked offensive tackle Quick.

At 6'5", 284 pounds, he'll fit right in with Nick Saban's wave of blocking for the run game.

The imposing Quick is poised to lineup as a center or guard for the Tide.

His reputation for working hard and ability to lead will bring the spotlight and he's not afraid of it.

Look for Quick to add muscle to his frame and be an anchor on Alabama's front line sooner than later.