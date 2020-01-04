5-Star CB Kelee Ringo Commits to Georgia over Texas, Oregon, More

Greg Biggins, 247Sports.com

Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo, whom 247Sports ranks as the eighth-best prospect in the class of 2020, chose to attend Georgia on Saturday at the All-American Bowl.

The rich got richer, as one of the national powerhouses received yet another 5-star prospect. The Bulldogs defense under head coach Kirby Smart has been exceptional, ranking second in the country in points allowed per game (12.6).

Ringo should only extend Georgia's defensive legacy after he lands on campus.

The 6'2", 205-pounder, who played for Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, had 33 offers, per 247Sports. He's ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in his class and the top prospect in Arizona.

A track and field athlete as well, Ringo runs the 100 and 200 meters. Per Athletic.net, his personal-best 100-meter mark is 10.43 seconds.

Ringo's height and size make him one of the more intriguing class of 2020 prospects in the nation. Only three top-100 cornerback prospects are taller, and none weigh more.

That could also help him contribute to the Bulldogs right away as they seek to bounce back in 2020 after missing the College Football Playoff this season.