EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Wednesday's Week 21 Matches

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Matchday 21 in the Premier League is nearly concluded, with only Thursday's enormous matchup between league-leading Liverpool and defending champion Manchester City.

Below, we'll take a look at the updated table and break down some of the key storylines from Wednesday's matches.

Premier League Table

1. Liverpool: 54 points*

2. Tottenham: 48 points

3. Manchester City: 47 points*

4. Chelsea: 44 points

5. Arsenal: 41 points

6. Manchester United: 38 points

7. Leicester City: 31 points

8. Watford: 29 points

9. Wolves: 29 points

10. West Ham: 28 points

11. Everton: 27 points

12. Bournemouth: 27 points

13. Brighton: 26 points

14. Crystal Palace: 22 points

15. Newcastle: 18 points

16. Burnley: 18 points

17. Cardiff City: 18 points

18. Southampton: 16 points

19. Fulham: 14 points

20. Huddersfield: 10 points

*Played 20 matches. All other EPL clubs have played 21 matches.

Wednesday Results

Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0-0 Southampton

West Ham 2-2 Brighton

Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley

Newcastle 0-2 Manchester United

Bournemouth 3-3 Watford

Storylines

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United are boiling hot under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning four matches in a row after Wednesday's 2-0 defeat of Newcastle.

Solskjaer is hitting on all cylinders right now: Paul Pogba is revitalized, Marcus Rashford has been amazing being played centrally, Romelu Lukaku has goals in consecutive games and even Alexis Sanchez—who was invisible under Jose Mourinho—provided an assist against the Magpies.

All the while, United have crawled to within three points of fifth-place Arsenal and six points of fourth-place Chelsea after the Blues surprisingly drew with lowly Southampton. Suddenly, a top-four finish and a return to Champions League football doesn't seem so outlandish.

After Wednesday's match, Solskjaer broke down his club's performance (h/t Neil Johnston of BBC Sport):

"You'd be happy with four wins from four—we haven't conceded from open play yet either.

We were slow in the first half but we controlled the game well, we concentrated and overall it was a very professional performance.

In a five-minute spell we gave them two or three chances but then we settled down again.

Rashford has the Cristiano hit, it swerves everywhere, but I liked his goal today. He calmed himself down, just passed it in. Well done.

He is only 21, you have to remember that. You need to rattle Pogba at times to get him going, he has been immense for us."

Chelsea will lament points lost, meanwhile, as they left two on the board against Southampton and continue to struggle without an elite striker. Christian Pulisic isn't a central forward and he won't join the club until next season anyway, and after that huge bit of business, it's fair to question whether the Blues will address any other needs in January.

It's certainly something to monitor as Chelsea attempts to hold onto a top-four position with Arsenal and United looming.

On the other end of the table, Crystal Palace moved six points clear of the relegation zone with a huge win over a tough Wolves side, while Huddersfield remain entrenched on the bottom of the table after a 2-1 loss to Burnley.

For Burnley, the three points were vital, moving them two points clear of Southampton, while it moved the Saints into the relegation zone.

While everyone at the top of the table is left chasing Liverpool, the relegation zone remains more fluid. Barring a pretty remarkable turn in form, Huddersfield appear destined to go down, but a number of clubs trying to avoid the other two relegation placements promises to provide compelling theater in the season's second half.