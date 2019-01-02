Dion Waiters to Make Season Debut vs. Cavs After Recovering from Ankle Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 22: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on December 22, 2017 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will make his 2018-19 debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the team announced in the hours leading up to tipoff. 

Waiters missed the entire 2018 calendar year because of an ankle injury, last appearing in an NBA game on Dec. 22, 2017. He underwent surgery in January 2018 to repair instability in the left ankle and a pre-existing navicular bone fracture.

     

