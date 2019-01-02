Dion Waiters to Make Season Debut vs. Cavs After Recovering from Ankle Injury

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will make his 2018-19 debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the team announced in the hours leading up to tipoff.

Waiters missed the entire 2018 calendar year because of an ankle injury, last appearing in an NBA game on Dec. 22, 2017. He underwent surgery in January 2018 to repair instability in the left ankle and a pre-existing navicular bone fracture.

