Mauricio Pochettino: 'No News Is Good News' Amid Christian Eriksen Exit Rumours

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is not concerned about Christian Eriksen's future at the club despite rumours of a potential exit.

Per Goal's Ryan Benson, Eriksen has just 18 months remaining on his Spurs contract and the two sides are not thought to be close to agreeing new terms, but Pochettino was relaxed when discussing the situation after Tottenham's 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

"I don't have news," he said. "The phrase is, 'No news is good news.' In that case, I don't know. No news is good news."

Per Tom Morgan of the Telegraph, La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with the Dane. In November, Marca's Carlos Carpio reported Spurs had set a price tag of €250 million (£224.9 million) for Eriksen amid interest from Real.

The midfielder is one of Spurs' most important players thanks to his consistently incisive contributions and remarkable passing range.

He put on a showcase of what he can do against Cardiff:

His goal was a particular highlight, as he picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the area after a drag-back to evade Harry Arter.

Football writer Nathan Clark was impressed with his composure:

Scoring from range is another of Eriksen's biggest strengths, per OptaJoe:

His technical ability would make him well-suited to playing at the Camp Nou, where he could share the playmaking responsibilities with Lionel Messi.

As for Real, with Luka Modric now 33 and Isco struggling to impress manager Santiago Solari, the 26-year-old could be an excellent addition to their creative options.

Tying him down should be one of Tottenham's highest priorities, as they cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer.

They do have some time to do that, though, and in the meantime it will still be difficult for any potential suitors to prise him away from the club.