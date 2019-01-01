Lakers News: LeBron James Resumes Shooting at Practice After Groin Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James attempted shots at practice Tuesday as he recovers from a groin injury suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com reported the update and provided comments from Lakers head coach Luke Walton with the team yet to release a timetable for James' return.

"He's working on his body, his game, himself all the time," Walton said. "But that's the first time I've seen him shoot [since the injury]."

L.A. has posted a 1-2 record during the 34-year-old four-time NBA MVP's absence.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field across 34 appearances during his first season with the Lakers. He signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the storied franchise in July.

The Ohio native, who told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com (via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com) he "felt a pop" while facing the Warriors, posted a message on Twitter the following day:

Josh Hart has re-entered the Lakers starting lineup in James' absence and should continue to get a majority of the run with the first unit until James returns.

Los Angeles is 21-16 and sixth in the highly competitive Western Conference, so it can afford to avoid rushing its star back.