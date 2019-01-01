Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2019: List of Recruits and Top Prospects

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The College Football Season will come to a climax January 7 when Alabama and Clemson meet for the national championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

That will take care of the 2018-19 season, but the business of college football never stops. One season comes to an end, and coaches like Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and their peers all have their eyes on the future stars of the game who will be competing in the Under Armour All-America Game.

The top high school players will compete against each other, and while many have committed to the top schools, there are many more who have not.

These young stars will play against each other January 3 in Orlando and the game will be televised by ESPN2. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders will coach the "Ballaholics," while NFL Network analyst and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci will coach "Flash."

The rosters for both teams can be found here, and we offer a further look at some of the top players.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, West Lake Village, California

Thibodeaux is the No. 1 recruit at the defensive end position, according to ESPN, and he has committed to play at Oregon next season.

Thibodeaux is a 6'5", 234-pound pass rusher who was recruited by Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma in addition to several other top programs.

He has the kind of length and reach that should allow him to be a force on an every-game basis, in addition to a quick first step and excellent body control.

He has good form as a wrap-up tackler and he has a chance to become a dominant player at the college level if he can add more strength. That is quite likely once he is fully involved in Oregon's program.

RB John Emery, Destrehan, Louisiana

Emery is the top-rated recruit at the running back slot, and he has signed with LSU and will undoubtedly play a key role with the Tigers.

Emery is a 5'11", 202-pound star who was also recruited by Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and USC. Emery has explosive speed and the kind of moves to make tacklers miss. He is especially proficient at being productive when he is in tight spaces.

His main attribute is his speed and quickness, but he will need to get stronger at the college level because he is going to have to take on tacklers and win the battle. That could be an issue at the start of his career.

QB Roschon Johnson, Port Neches, Texas

The 6'1", 203-pound Johnson is listed as a quarterback and defensive tackle, but he is clearly a signal caller at the next level. Johnson has signed with Texas and he was also recruited by Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Johnson has a rocket arm and he can get the ball away quickly. He has the kind frame to easily gain weight and strength, and that will allow him to run through tacklers when he had to tuck the ball away and run.

He has the ability to keep his eyes upfield and find the open receiver as his protection breaks down, and that could make him a special player at the next level.

TE Keon Zipperer, Lakeland, Florida

Zipperer is the No. 1 tight end recruit, and he has signed with the Florida Gators. The 6'3", 242-pound Zipperer runs a 4.53 40, and he was also recruited by Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Zipperer has shown excellent hands and speed, and he has the ability to snatch the ball out of the air and quickly put it away. While he has the strength to be effective, he needs to learn to improve his blocking and become more consistent in that area.

Player position rankings courtesy of ESPN.com