Cat Zingano Might Appeal UFC 232 Loss to Megan Anderson Due to Eye Injury

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cat Zingano is considering appealing her UFC 232 loss to Megan Anderson after suffering an eye injury during the fight.

According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, Zingano is mulling the appeal because Anderson's toe poked her in the eye.

Okamoto noted that while the rules don't state a toe to the eye as a foul, intentional eye gouging and fingers outstretched toward an opponent's face/eyes could be grounds for a reversal.

Zingano was stopped by Anderson in the first round of their bout at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday when she took the toe to the eye and could not continue.

Per Okamoto, Zingano provided an update on her eye to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday:

"I have a damaged iris, damaged retina, hemorrhage in the back of my eye, increased globe pressure and of course the laceration. They want me back at the doctor every three to four days to make sure there's no detachment on the retina. Right now, they have to keep it dilated and on steroids for the next two weeks to keep the pressure down."

Zingano, 36, fell to 10-4 in her professional MMA career with the loss, and she has now dropped four of her past five decisions after starting 9-0.

The 28-year-old Anderson is a rising star with a record of 9-3, and she bounced back to beat Zingano after losing to Holly Holm by unanimous decision at UFC 225 in June.

After the fight, Anderson told ESPN that she was willing to face Zingano again:

"If they want me to fight her again, I'm more than happy to. A win is a win. I'm not going to let anything else take away from this moment. I can't control if she moves her head or not. I can't control if the referee doesn't give her a break.

"You can punch someone in the eye. You can knee someone in the eye. It's just the fingers that are classified in that rule. I can't really control what she does. All I can control is me doing my job, and that's what I did."

Zingano noted that she has yet to be fully cleared to return to action.