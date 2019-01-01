Projecting 2019 NFL Draft Stock of CFB's Biggest Stars of New Year's Bowls

0 of 10

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2018-19 college football bowl season has been filled with surprising outcomes and several exciting finishes. The best of the slate is yet to come, though, as New Year's Day features five promising matchups.

Each of the following games has potential NFL stars. Some highly touted prospects will sit out their final games, but that means there's more opportunity for others to shine on a big stage.

We're going to project the 2019 NFL draft stock for each of these games.

The Outback Bowl will kick off at noon Eastern Time, and it features a gritty, physical battle between Joe Moorhead's Mississippi State Bulldogs and Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes.

Two 1 p.m. ET games simultaneously start, as the Fiesta Bowl and Citrus Bowl both have intriguing matchups. UCF will have another chance to prove itself against an SEC team, this time against LSU in the Fiesta Bowl. Kentucky will try to grind out a win and complete its excellent season against James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl cap the evening off with four tremendously talented teams. Washington and Ohio State will try to light up the scoreboard with their stacked rosters at 5 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Texas vs. Georgia brings possibly the most interesting game of the day, as the two contrast each other stylistically.

By team, let's break down the star prospects eligible for the 2019 draft you'll see throughout New Year's Day.