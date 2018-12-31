Tye Dillinger Bashes Nia Jax, Sami Zayn Discusses Return and More in WWE Roundup

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Dillinger Throws Shade at Jax

SmackDown Live Superstar Tye Dillinger seemingly took a shot at former Raw Women's champion Nia Jax on Monday.

On Saturday, WWE tweeted about women who made a big impact within the company in 2018:

The tweet featured Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Ronda Rousey and The IIconics—all of whom are white.

Jax, who is part Samoan, seemed to take issue with the lack of diversity in WWE's tweet:

Dillinger fired back Monday in what appeared to be a response to Jax's tweet:

While Dillinger seemingly wasn't a fan of Jax's critique, it is somewhat surprising that she wasn't featured in WWE's tweet.

In addition to being a regular part of WWE's weekly programming on Raw, she beat Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania, and also faced Rousey on multiple occasions.

Jax and Dillinger don't cross paths much since they're on different brands, but if they do encounter each other at next month's Royal Rumble, it could make for an awkward situation.

Zayn Comments on Upcoming Return from Injury

WWE recently aired a return vignette for Sami Zayn, who has been out since June after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in both shoulders.

On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho with Chris Jericho (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com), Zayn said that while he is working out at the WWE Performance Center, he "isn't close" to being cleared to return to action yet.

Zayn also told Jericho that while he misses performing in the ring, he isn't dying to make his return:

"Oh man, a whole lot [is going on], I would say, and nothing all at the same time. And I know [pro] wrestling fans maybe don't want to hear this, but I've been loving being off. I think maybe wrestling fans want to hear, like, 'I can't wait to get back and I miss everything,' but I don't know. I had both shoulders [operated on]. I don't miss it! What is up with that?

"Maybe I'm overstating my lack of desire to return. I do miss performing, but like [Jericho] said, I've been doing this a super long time. We're on the road a lot. [Jericho] know[s] how it is. I just know that when I'll be back, I'll probably enjoy it. But I'm not sitting there itching and clawing [to return]. And I don't know that my employer will want to hear that, like, 'does this guy not care?'"

WWE hasn't divulged when Zayn will return, but he would be an ideal surprise entrant for the Royal Rumble match on Jan. 27 if he is cleared by then.

WWE also aired a return vignette for Kevin Owens, which suggests the longtime friends could potentially return as a package deal in the near future.

Rollins Catches Online Heat for Thoughts on Louis CK

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins found himself on the receiving end of some criticism Monday on Twitter.

In a Twitter conversation with a friend, Rollins divulged that he enjoyed standup material from Louis CK that was recently leaked online (Warning: Some language NSFW):

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, the material poked fun at the Parkland school shooting and transgender people.

Louis CK recently returned to stand-up comedy after five women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2017.

Rollins is in the midst of a feud with Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose and is a leading candidate to win the Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

