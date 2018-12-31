B/R Kicks 2018 Sneaker of the Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Source: B/R Kicks

We ranked our 10 favorite sneakers released this year.

B/R Kicks

10. To start us off, the Adidas Futurecraft 4D.

Release Date: January 18, 2018

   

B/R Kicks

9. Versace Chain Reaction by Salehe Bembury. That chain-link outsole though.

Release Date: April 26, 2018

  
 

B/R Kicks

8. Brain Dead x Converse Chuck 70. An amazing combination of prints and materials, great collaboration.

Release Date: October 26, 2018

   

 

B/R Kicks

7. COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max 180. Enough said.

Release Date: February 1, 2018

   

 

B/R Kicks

6. Nike Air Fear of God 1 by Jerry Lorenzo. A brand new silhouette by Nike Basketball and Fear of God.

Release Date: December 15, 2018

   

B/R Kicks

5. Union LA x Air Jordan 1. A vintage, yet carefully distressed, Air Jordan 1 referencing the model’s original colorways.

Release Date: November 17, 2018

   

B/R Kicks

4. Serena Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 by Virgil Abloh. Not just another Off-White and Nike shoe, this sneaker matters so much because it's a collaboration by Virgil and Serena Williams.

Release Date: August 25, 2018

    

B/R Kicks

3. Nike Air Max 1/97 SW. Never been done before and completely imagined by Sean Wotherspoon and the Nike team. Voted by the people. For those reasons, it ranks No. 3.

Release Date: March 26, 2018

   

B/R Kicks

2. Nike React Element 87. This is only the beginning of the future for the Swoosh and React.

Release Date: July 13, 2018

    

B/R Kicks

1. What a year for Travis Scott. The Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" is our sneaker of the year.

Release Date: June 9, 2018

