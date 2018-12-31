Josh Norman: If I Win a Super Bowl 'You Can Kiss My Ass Goodbye'

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington cornerback Josh Norman is waiting for one thing before retirement: a Super Bowl trophy.

"When that happens, you can kiss my ass goodbye. I'm out," the 31-year-old Norman said, per John Keim of ESPN.com. "I've got so many things going on outside of this. It's almost like a steppingstone, to be honest. I'll be bigger outside of this than I will be inside of it. Believe that."

It's not clear whether Norman will be pursuing that Super Bowl title in a Washington uniform next season. Keim noted the veteran cornerback has a $14.5 million salary-cap hit in 2019, though Washington could save $11.5 million if it released him after June 1.

However, cornerback Quinton Dunbar was placed on injured reserve Dec. 5 with a nerve issue, so releasing Norman could create a shortage at the position as the NFC East squad looks to bounce back from its second straight 7-9 campaign.

Norman nearly won his Lombardi Trophy when he helped lead the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl as an All Pro during the 2015 season. The Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, and Norman signed with Washington the following offseason.

Washington can't blame him for its failure to compete for the Super Bowl in 2018, as he tallied three interceptions and served as the top corner for much of the season. A promising 6-3 start gave way to a disappointing finish, though, as quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy suffered season-ending injuries.