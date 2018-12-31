Robert Lewandowski: It's Very Possible I'll Stay at Bayern Munich 'A Long Time'

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski indicated he could retire at Bayern Munich, as he is no longer thinking about leaving the club.

In July, Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa reported the striker was "pushing to leave Bayern Munich" as he "continues to dream" of joining Real Madrid.

However, Lewandowski told Sport Bild (h/t Marca): "It's very possible that I'll stay at Bayern for a long time. I fully identify with the club. I feel that all the rumours and problems don't exist anymore, and in my heart I'm with Bayern, 100 per cent."

The 30-year-old's contract with Bayern runs until 2021 and will expire shortly before he turns 33.

"It's an option to finish my career at Bayern," he added. "A change is not in my head now; in the summer there were problems, but that's over."

His comments will be welcome news to the Bavarian outfit.

Per Bayern media strategist Cristian Nyari, the striker has been in imperious form yet again this season:

Indeed, no other player in Europe's top five leagues has as many goals in all competitions. Lionel Messi is the closest, having netted 21 goals, though he has played just 20 games.

For the calendar year, only Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were more potent in front of goal:

The Poland international has been the closest player to emulating the pair's numbers in recent years, having bagged more than 40 goals in each of the last three seasons.

While his strengths lie in taking chances rather than creating them, Lewandowski also has five assists to his name in this campaign, including this sublime setup for Thomas Muller:

A host of clubs would likely jump at the chance to take Lewandowski off Bayern's hands, but few would have the resources to do so, especially for a player who—despite still having several years left at the top level—is now the wrong side of 30.

Real will likely pursue a younger target if they aim to replace Ronaldo following his departure to Juventus, but if they were hoping to prise Lewandowski from Germany, it seems they'll have to look elsewhere.

He's crucial to Bayern's fortunes, and they can continue relying on him for years to come.