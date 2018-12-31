Arsenal's Unai Emery Avoids Ban, Fined by FA for Kicking Water Bottle

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 29, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association for kicking a water bottle that struck a fan during the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Per BBC Sport, the Spaniard was charged with improper conduct for kicking the bottle, but he will not serve a touchline ban.

A spokesperson for the FA said Emery had "accepted the standard penalty" for the charge.

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ramsey to Hold Talks with European Giants

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Ramsey to Hold Talks with European Giants

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Ozil Has No Desire to Leave Arsenal on Loan

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Ozil Has No Desire to Leave Arsenal on Loan

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Arsenal's Emery Fined $10K for Kicking Water Bottle

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Arsenal's Emery Fined $10K for Kicking Water Bottle

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    A Few Takeaways from Arsenal Training

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    A Few Takeaways from Arsenal Training

    via mirror