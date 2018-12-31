Arsenal's Unai Emery Avoids Ban, Fined by FA for Kicking Water Bottle

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association for kicking a water bottle that struck a fan during the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Per BBC Sport, the Spaniard was charged with improper conduct for kicking the bottle, but he will not serve a touchline ban.

A spokesperson for the FA said Emery had "accepted the standard penalty" for the charge.

