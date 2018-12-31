Jesse Lingard: Paul Pogba 'I Used to Know' Is Back Due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jesse Lingard has credited interim Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for midfielder Paul Pogba's return to form.

Pogba has scored four goals and assisted three in three matches under Solksjaer.

Per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline), Lingard said:

"He's enjoying his football. He's playing in the role he likes to play in just inside off the left. He has the freedom to make things happen. He has always got forward in that position and scored goals.

"Ole has helped him 100 per cent. He has given him the confidence and licence to be free and play his game and do what we know he can do.

"I can definitely, definitely see the Paul I used to know. I have seen him playing through the ranks and he is back to that player, the player we know."

United have been revitalised since manager Jose Mourinho was sacked on December 18.

In club legend Solskjaer's three games in charge, the Red Devils have beaten Cardiff City 5-1, Huddersfield Town 3-1 and Bournemouth 4-1.

Pogba has been perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the change in management, as he has been especially impressive in contrast to his struggles under Mourinho:

As Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and football writer Elko Born noted, Solskjaer's attacking approach has played to the Frenchman's strengths:

While United supporters may be frustrated at Pogba's inability to deliver such performances for Mourinho, the Special One's approach stifled their ability to hurt opponents in the final third.

Solskjaer's return has also fostered a much more positive atmosphere around Old Trafford than the negativity that Mourinho's tactics and demeanour generated, and there's a lot to be said for the impact that can have on player performances.

What Pogba must now show is that he can perform at a high level on a consistent basis.

The Red Devils have an eight-point gap to make up on the top four in the second half of the season, and they're only likely to do that if their best players are delivering regularly.