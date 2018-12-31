Virgil van Dijk: I Was 'Protecting' Mohamed Salah in Sokratis Confrontation

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has vowed to carry on "protecting" his team-mates after stepping in on Mohamed Salah's behalf when Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos confronted him during the Reds' 5-1 win on Saturday.

Sokratis approached Salah at half-time after the latter was awarded a penalty at the former's expense, leading to a heated confrontation with Van Dijk that continued into the tunnel.

Per the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, he said:

"I saw that he went to Mo and was saying that he dived. He was attacking him a bit, but I wanted to say he didn't dive.

"Obviously everyone came around us and it looked like we were fighting or something but we weren't. I just wanted to talk to him. But that happens in football and we move on.

"I'm protecting my team-mates and that's normal, that's how everyone should react and that's what we all need to do, to back each other. That's what I definitely do."

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler applauded the Dutchman's defence of his team-mate:

Salah has come under scrutiny since he went down theatrically to win a penalty against Newcastle United on Boxing Day, but Sokratis gave referee Michael Oliver little choice when he fouled the Egyptian from behind on Saturday.

Football Joe's Si Lloyd felt it was a clear penalty:

Van Dijk's desire to defend his team-mate will only further endear him to the Anfield faithful, who have witnessed him transform the Reds' defensive capabilities in a short space of time:

As well as playing a key role in Liverpool enjoying the meanest defence in the Premier League—Arsenal's goal on Saturday was only the eighth they've shipped all season—the 27-year-old has also emerged as a leader in their back line.

It was the sixth time he has donned the captain's armband for the Reds, but whether he's wearing it or not, it's clear he'll always be ready to intervene on behalf of his team-mates when needed.