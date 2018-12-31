Russell Westbrook Says He's Been 'S--t,' Letting Teammates Down the Past Month

Glenn James/Getty Images

After the Oklahoma City Thunder's 105-103 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Russell Westbrook didn't hold back about how poor his performance has been over the past few weeks.

Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, the former NBA MVP spoke about his failings on the offensive side of the ball.

"I've just got to do a better job, man," Westbrook said. "It's really on me. I've been s--t the last month or so. I've just got to get focused in and locked back in on what I need to do. I've got to help my guys out. I've been letting them down, man, just not being consistent on the offensive end."

The Thunder have gone 6-6 in their last 12 games, though they remain within 1.5 games of the Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double with 17.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.2 assists during this 12-game stretch. His scoring efficiency has been bad with a 36.7 shooting percentage and six games scoring 13 points or fewer.

Shooting has been a problem area for Westbrook all season. The seven-time All-Star is on pace to post his worst shooting percentage (42.1) and three-point percentage (24.2) since 2009-10.