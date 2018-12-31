Melvin Gordon, Hunter Henry Expected to Play vs. Ravens Despite Injuries

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs on a pass play during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely have two of their best offensive players available for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) and tight end Hunter Henry (torn ACL) are expected to play. 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

