Melvin Gordon, Hunter Henry Expected to Play vs. Ravens Despite Injuries

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely have two of their best offensive players available for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) and tight end Hunter Henry (torn ACL) are expected to play.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

