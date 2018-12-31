Predicting the Biggest WWE Headlines in 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

This past year has been filled with ups and downs for WWE and the McMahon family, and with the way things are going, 2019 won't be any different.

2018 featured the debut of Ronda Rousey, the return of Daniel Bryan to the ring, the lowest ratings in Raw history, Fox signing a billion-dollar deal to bring SmackDown to the network and WWE chairman Vince McMahon relaunching the XFL.

We also had to deal with the sad news of Roman Reigns' battling leukemia and the controversy surrounding WWE choosing to hold wrestling events in Saudi Arabia.

The women's division had a lot of firsts over the last year, including its own Evolution pay-per-view in October and claiming the main event spots at several TV and PPV events.

Based on what we know, let's attempt to predict what some of 2019's biggest headlines will be.