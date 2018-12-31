Ranking WWE's Top 10 Worst Booking Decisions in 2018

Ranking WWE's Top 10 Worst Booking Decisions in 2018December 31, 2018
In terms of raw technical prowess and in-ring ability, WWE has never been better. The NXT developmental program has borne fruit in the most wonderful way; we now have waves of new Superstars who have been trained in a state-of-the-art facility, under the watchful eyes of capable coaches.
Add to that the high-profile signings of phenomenal indie talent, and WWE has something quite special on their hands. So it's frustrating when all this potential feel squandered on ill-advised storylines and bad booking. The advantage of planning things out in advance is that the writers get to concoct the most compelling narratives possible.
But this year, particularly in the men's division, it largely felt the opposite: 2018's narrative turns seemed reactive and last-minute. There was no larger arc at play; even the company's successes, like Becky Lynch's heel turn, seemed more the performer's doing than WWE Creative's.
Here are WWE's top 10 worst booking decisions, ranked.
Meet Bobby Lashley's "Sisters"
Twenty years ago, right in the middle of the Attitude Era, Mankind and The Rock performed an in-ring "This is Your Life" segment that was funny and well-timed, and played off both wrestler's personalities. And ever since, WWE has tried (and failed) to replicate that energy, numerous times.
The most recent two attempts have been specifically awful. Alexa Bliss did a segment with Bayley last year, where she interviewed her "childhood friends." But that doesn't even hold a candle to this train wreck of a segment, where Sami Zayn interviewed Bobby Lashley's three "sisters," men dressed in drag. It was unfunny, tedious, and worst of all, dreadfully boring.
The Bayley vs. Sasha Banks "Feud"
Ever since Bayley arrived on the main roster, WWE fans have wanted to see a Bayley vs. Sasha Banks feud, which could continue their phenomenal NXT rivalry. Their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn is still the greatest WWE women's match of all time (the Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch match at Evolution is a close second).
But instead, WWE danced around a potential feud for months, and finally ended it with a verbal non-confrontation in the locker room, during which they professed their love and sisterhood for each other. And since then? Nothing. No tension, no stakes, and no last-minute heel turn from either woma.
Banks should have turned heel; when she plays a villain, she's one of the pest performers on the roster. But even a Bayley heel turn would have been far better than this.
The Lucha House Party Schtick
"Lucha House Rules" is a euphemism for a handicap match. Can you think of a more low-key diss to lucha style than this gimmick? It's essentially conceding that in order for these guys to have a chance of winning, the Lucha House Party need to outnumber their opponents 3-to-2.
Each individual man is booked to be so weak, that according to WWE, they count as 2/3 of a fighter. It's corny and it's a waste of time. And watching Renee Young bend over backwards to defend it as "innovative" is just the icing on the cake.
Ronda Rouset Squashes Alexa Bliss
There is one rare time that a squash title match is a good idea: when the victim is a babyface who's going to take time off. So when Ronda Rousey squashed Alexa Bliss at this year's SummerSlam, it was embarrassing for both performers.
Obviously, the squash made Bliss look pathetic. But it also made Rousey seem like WWE's handpicked, undeserved champion; she won the title in a near-cartoonish manner that inspires audience backlash.
Bliss should have cheated to remain competitive. She could have raked Rousey's eyes, or used a foreign object when the referee wasn't looking. That would have at least made her look crafty.
Instead, both women came out of this match less over than when they began it.
The Recycled Authority Storyline
When Vince McMahon was the evil Mr. McMahon, facing down rebel "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the late '90s, it was classic, visceral television. But two decades on, the gimmick is long in the tooth. Baron Corbin, the new "Constable" and General Manager of Raw, was the latest corrupt "Authority" figure to take on the mantle. Under this narrative direction, Raw achieved its lowest viewership ratings in the history of the show.
Things got so bad that Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, and Triple H will be the authority figures moving forward, which is sort of like fixing a gaping wound with a band-aid. Corbin is the scapegoat for a much larger problem; the Authority angle itself is stale, regardless of who is fronting it.
The Short-Lived Braun Strowman Heel Turn
This fall, Braun Strowman turned heel for one simple reason: to give Roman Reigns more people to fight.
This was bad for a couple reasons. First, because Strowman had gotten over as a babyface on his own; the fans loved his "destroy everything, take-no-prisoners" direct approach, and he was a fantastic, blunt contrast to smirking, smug heels like Kevin Owens.
To now throw away this goodwill, on a show that was already overpopulated by heels, was an ill-advised move. But the worst part was that Braun formed an allegiance with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.
Storywise, Strowman works best alone, as an indomitable monster. To give him two backup guys is missing the point entirely, and making him look weak in the one area where he should look undisputedly strong.
Asuka Becomes Ordinary
At WrestleMania 34, Charlotte Flair beat Asuka, snapping a 914-day win streak. That, by itself, wasn't a bad decision. No streak lasts forever, and this could have been an opportunity to give Asuka a more human, relatable side.
Instead, WWE decided to give Asuka a pay-per-view losing streak, during which she lost to Carmella twice in a row, via pinfall, at Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules.
WWE decided to give Asuka her first (!) SmackDown women's title at the TLC PPV this year. Consider it a paltry consolation after throwing three years of solid booking into the garbage. Hopefully, this reign will be long and decorated, and WWE can start the long path building her back—into the monster with the creepy smile she's meant to be.
The Styles/Nakamura Double Low Blow
After their classic match in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 10, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura were expected to put on another classic match at WrestleMania 34. As it turned out, the match was pedestrian, but at least it had an incredible Nakamura heel turn after it was over. Maybe the next match would be better!
But their match at the Greatest Rpyal Rumble ended with a double count-out. And at Backlash, the two men faced off again, and this time, they had a no contest—the result of a double low blow, in which both men kicked each other's groins at the exact same time.
Was this a joke? By this point, the entire feud felt like a figurative low blow to the audience.
The Entire Raw 25th Anniversary Show
This whole Raw 25th anniversary show was a fail from front to finish. WWE made a terrible move by booking the live show in two different locations, which meant that if one venue was getting a match, the other venue could take a nap. For fans who paid thousands to be at the smaller, more exclusive Manhattan Center, this was a travesty.
The alumni cameos were rushed; MVP got to show his face during the Acolytes poker game, and then never again. The Undertaker gave a weird, rambling speech, which made it sound like he wasn't retiring, but gave no clue as to when he might return.
The only good part was the very beginning, when we got to see Austin stun Vince McMahon one more time. And the worst part was the DX/Kliq reunion that closed the show, and the subsequent burial of The Revival by Gallows and Anderson.
Simply put, DX had gone back to the well one too many times. Triple H looked embarrassed to be there; he knew this reunion was a bad idea from the moment he stepped out from behind the curtain. And all of them, particularly Scott Hall, looked way too old to be engaging in frat boy shenanigans, even ironically.
Putting the Universal Title on Brock Lesnar, Again
Roman Reigns got leukemia. The universal title was vacant. And WWE booked Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel to determine a new champion.
So did they give it to the up-and-comer, the young gun, the monster who had been Roman's greatest opponent? Nope! WWE hit the panic button and put the title back on Brock Lensar, a part-time champion who hasn't had a memorable match since last year's Survivor Series.
Again, scripting a match has its advantages; it allows the company to handpick its "face" of the company. An entire year's worth of Raw storylines has been premised on the idea that the show is worse without a full-time champion. Why WWE is running back to Brock, after making this known, is mind boggling. By their own, repeated admission, the company is willfully making their flagship show worse.