Ranking WWE's Top 10 Worst Booking Decisions in 2018

In terms of raw technical prowess and in-ring ability, WWE has never been better. The NXT developmental program has borne fruit in the most wonderful way; we now have waves of new Superstars who have been trained in a state-of-the-art facility, under the watchful eyes of capable coaches.

Add to that the high-profile signings of phenomenal indie talent, and WWE has something quite special on their hands. So it's frustrating when all this potential feel squandered on ill-advised storylines and bad booking. The advantage of planning things out in advance is that the writers get to concoct the most compelling narratives possible.

But this year, particularly in the men's division, it largely felt the opposite: 2018's narrative turns seemed reactive and last-minute. There was no larger arc at play; even the company's successes, like Becky Lynch's heel turn, seemed more the performer's doing than WWE Creative's.

Here are WWE's top 10 worst booking decisions, ranked.