Pep Guardiola Unsure If Kevin De Bruyne Will Be Fit to Face Liverpool

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Sunday he's unsure if Kevin De Bruyne will be fit enough to feature against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The Belgium international missed Manchester City's 3-1 win over Southampton on Sunday. Guardiola told Sky Sports, he does not know if he will play a part in the crucial meeting against the Premier League leaders.

"I don't know how he is. Today he was not able to play, but it is not a big issue. It is normal for this to happen when you spend three to four months out injured - you come back in such a demanding period and you have a little bit of a problem. It's not a big issue, but I cannot say if he will be able to play on Thursday."

City's win on Sunday saw them cut the gap to Liverpool to seven points. Guardiola says his team can't afford to lose to the Reds if they are to retain their title:

Liverpool have been in superb form this season, and they remain the only unbeaten team in the Premier League:

Yet a victory for Manchester City would see their lead at the top cut to four points and breathe fresh life into the title race.

The hosts will hope De Bruyne is available for such an important fixture. The Belgium international is an inspirational figure, but injury has restricted him to only six Premier League appearances this season.

Squawka Football highlighted just how influential he can be:

However, Manchester City have been boosted by the return of Fernandinho and David Silva to the starting XI. Both men featured against Southampton and helped contribute to an improved display, according to Goal's Sam Lee:

Yet the defending champions will need to be at their very best if they are to inflict a first league defeat of the season on the Reds. The return of De Bruyne would give the hosts a big boost, but they may well have to cope without him once again on Thursday.