Pep Guardiola Unsure If Kevin De Bruyne Will Be Fit to Face Liverpool

Pep Guardiola Unsure If Kevin De Bruyne Will Be Fit to Face LiverpoolDecember 30, 2018
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Sunday he's unsure if Kevin De Bruyne will be fit enough to feature against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
The Belgium international missed Manchester City's 3-1 win over Southampton on Sunday. Guardiola told Sky Sports, he does not know if he will play a part in the crucial meeting against the Premier League leaders.
"I don't know how he is. Today he was not able to play, but it is not a big issue. It is normal for this to happen when you spend three to four months out injured - you come back in such a demanding period and you have a little bit of a problem. It's not a big issue, but I cannot say if he will be able to play on Thursday."
City's win on Sunday saw them cut the gap to Liverpool to seven points. Guardiola says his team can't afford to lose to the Reds if they are to retain their title:
MailOnline Sport @MailSport
'It would be almost impossible' Pep Guardiola admits Man City's title defence will be effectively over if they fail to beat leaders Liverpool https://t.co/MTwP8Lm6gg https://t.co/QtqV4idNtC
Liverpool have been in superb form this season, and they remain the only unbeaten team in the Premier League:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
54 - Liverpool have accrued 54 points from their opening 20 Premier League games this season; when assuming three points for a win, only Chelsea (55 in 2005-06) and Manchester City (58 in 2017-18) have ever had more at this stage in English top-flight history. Elect? #LIVARS https://t.co/JIDEhfKEDH
Yet a victory for Manchester City would see their lead at the top cut to four points and breathe fresh life into the title race.
The hosts will hope De Bruyne is available for such an important fixture. The Belgium international is an inspirational figure, but injury has restricted him to only six Premier League appearances this season.
Squawka Football highlighted just how influential he can be:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Kevin De Bruyne for Man City in the Premier League in 2017/18: 🔵 Most chances created (106) 🔵 Most tackles won (62) 🔵 Most assists (16) 🔵 Most goals from outside the box (5) Huge miss. https://t.co/PiJ5M7WXjm
However, Manchester City have been boosted by the return of Fernandinho and David Silva to the starting XI. Both men featured against Southampton and helped contribute to an improved display, according to Goal's Sam Lee:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
Much better from City, which wasn’t completely unexpected given Fernandinho and David Silva we’re back. So hardly the meltdown talked about in some quarters. But at the same time, improvements will be needed for Liverpool. Can’t miss/offer the opposition that many chances
Yet the defending champions will need to be at their very best if they are to inflict a first league defeat of the season on the Reds. The return of De Bruyne would give the hosts a big boost, but they may well have to cope without him once again on Thursday.
Pep: De Bruyne Could Miss Liverpool 🎥