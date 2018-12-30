Raiders Rumors: Mike Mayock a 'Strong Candidate' in OAK's GM Search

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have interviewed NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock to be the team's next general manager, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Although the team has interviewed a few others already, he is considered a "strong candidate."

The team is looking to replace Reggie McKenzie, who was fired earlier this month after seven years with the organization.

Oakland hired Jon Gruden as the head coach last offseason after he had spent 10 years at ESPN, so this wouldn't be the first time the team found important personnel from television. However, Gruden also had 11 previous seasons as a head coach before his broadcast career.

Mayock has never worked for an NFL team, but has instead been an analyst for nearly 30 years following a brief playing career with the New York Giants.

However, he is known for his draft expertise, which could be a huge asset for a team with three first-round picks and a lot of holes to fill on the roster.

The biggest challenge for filling the general manager role could be the presence of Gruden, who seemed to disagree with McKenzie on several notable moves during the season. The coach helped facilitate trades involving Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, who have both played well on other teams.

Additionally, there is uncertainty about the Raiders' future location, with Derek Hunter of the Daily Mail reporting the team could be playing in London next season.

This could make it difficult to find experienced candidates, forcing the team to be more creative with the hire.