Isco Says He's Not Thinking About Leaving Real Madrid in January

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IDecember 30, 2018

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 19: Isco of Real Madrid looks on prior to the match between Kashima Antlers and Real Madrid on December 19, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Isco says he is not thinking about departing Real Madrid in the January transfer window and is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm not thinking about leaving in the winter market. I'm very happy. My goal is to win many titles at Real Madrid," he said, per Deportes Cuatro (h/t Marca).

The playmaker has struggled for starts at the Santiago Bernabeu since Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager in October.

Journalist Rik Sharma shared one reason for his lack of game time:

Solari has not started Isco in La Liga, and he did not feature at all in Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup final win over Al Ain in December.

Serie A champions Juventus have been linked with a move for the Spain international. The Italian side could bid for the 26-year-old in January, according to Tuttosport (h/t Jaime Candil at AS).

Isco has also been linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City. However, there is no interest in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium, according to Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News.

There is also speculation Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the playmaker:

However, Isco's comments suggest he's willing to try to force his way back into Solari's thinking at the Bernabeu over the second half of the season.

Solari did praise the midfielder after he came on as a substitute in Real Madrid's opening game of the Club World Cup against Kashima Antlers:

He has also received support from team-mate Dani Carvajal. "He is the most loved in the dressing room," he told Movistar (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith).

Sports writer Andy West offered his view on the Spaniard:

Isco has his work cut out to find regular game time over the second half of the season after falling down the pecking order under Solari. While he may be happy to stay for now, that stance is likely to change if he remains on the fringes come the summer. 

